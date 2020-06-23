Green obit

Ellie Fort Green, 92, went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 22, 2020. With family by her side, she passed peacefully at her home, following a courageous, year long battle with cancer.

Ellie was born to the late Rev. Charles Harrison and Ozie Pearl (Segers) Fort on December 13, 1927 and lived her entire life in Jackson County. She was a 1945 graduate of Marianna High School and she married A J on March 2, 1947.

She was a devoted wife, caring mother, and grandmother. A J and Ellie were the owner and operators of two successful businesses, Green’s Supermarket and Green’s Feed and Seed. For over 30 years, Ellie was an active member of both the Marianna Woman’s Club and the Jackson Hospital Auxiliary. She was tireless in her service to, and held leadership roles in both organizations. Commonly known as “Ms. Ellie” or “Nani”, she unofficially adopted many of all ages and welcomed them to the Green dining table for great food, laughter, and storytelling. Although she enjoyed cooking, crocheting, quilting, and gardening, she was happiest when surrounded by her family.

Ellie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, A J Green; her son-in-law, Travis Isaac Barfield; and her granddaughter, Ellie Lauren Barfield.

Her survivors include, two sons, Al Green (Linda) of Marianna and Christopher Green (Shelley) of Tallahassee; two daughters, Regina Barfield of Tallahassee and Renee Green of Marianna; seven grandchildren, Anthony Jay Green (Kelly) of Tallahassee, Heather Green Sellers (Ben) of Opelika, AL, Travis Rhett Barfield of Tallahassee, Jay Michael Green of Davenport, Jackson Slade, Harrison Culbert, and Addison James Green, all of Tallahassee; and seven great-grandchildren, Ansley Jo and Hannah Leigh Green of Tallahassee, Emily Katherine, Sampson Elijah, Scarlett Renee Sellers of Opelika, AL, and Sydney Grace and Hadley Elizabeth Green of Marianna.

Funeral service will be 2 P.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel officiating.

The family will receive friend’s from 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jackson Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, c/o Jill Miller, Foundation Executive Director, 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, Florida 32446 or the Marianna Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, c/o Jean Meyer, 4660 Collins Rd, Marianna, Florida 32448.