Green obit

Catharine Register Green, age 85, of Marianna, FL, went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020, at Pruitt Health Nursing Home in Tallahassee.

Cathy was born on December 10, 1934, in Marianna to Burl Ashley Register and Fannie Melvin Register. She was a lifelong resident of Marianna and worked as a cashier at Ivey’s Food Store. Cathy spent most of her time outdoors, tending to her yard work. She loved raking leaves and taking in all of God’s beautiful creations, her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Green; parents, Burl and Fannie Register; brothers: Carlton Register and Carson Register; and sister, Pearline Leonard.

She is survived by her daughters: Patty Simmons (Randy) of Navarre and Lois Williford of Marianna; brother, Shelton Register of Maine; grandchildren: Jessus Williford (Ariane) of Altha, Randall Simmons of Tallahassee, and Chris Simmons (Becka) of Mary Esther; and great grandchildren: Christian Williford, Isaiah Simmons, and Luke Simmons.

A private family service will be held Wednesday with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.