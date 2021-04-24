Greater amberjack reopens to recreational harvest in Gulf waters May 1-31

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack will reopen in Gulf state and federal waters May 1-31. After an annual season spawning closure in June and July, recreational harvest of Gulf greater amberjack is scheduled to reopen again Aug. 1-Oct. 31.

If you plan to fish for greater amberjack or certain other reef fish species in Gulf or Atlantic state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel (includes anglers over 65 years of age), you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler prior to your fishing trip. If you are already a Gulf Reef Fish Angler, your Gulf designation meets the new statewide requirement until it expires. To learn more about the no-cost designation, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. Annual renewal is required.

To learn more about greater amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations.”