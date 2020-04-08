Mr. William Leroy Gray, age 76, of Geneva, Alabama passed away April 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 21, 1943 in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Mr. Gray was preceded in death by his father, Milton Enoch Gray and his mother, Laura Gertrude Baker Southerland.

Mr. Gray is survived by his wife, Janice Gray of Geneva, AL; two daughters, Tracy Gray Carpenter of St. Cloud, FL and Kelly Gray Foskey and husband Larry of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Paula Waters of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, William Christopher Carpenter Jr., Gracie Elizabeth and Austin Foskey; four great-grandchildren, Jaxson Foskey, Paisley Carpenter, Addison Carpenter and Faith Carpenter.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.