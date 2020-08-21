Grantham obit

John Ervin Grantham, age 78, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on August 20, 2020 at his residence.

John was born on November 10, 1941 in Washington County, Florida to Ernest Grantham and Lucille Hicks Grantham. He worked as an Operating Engineer and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Lucille Grantham; sister: Elvie Armstrong; 1 grandson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years: Evelyn L. Grantham of Chipley, FL; son: John Ernest Grantham of Chipley, FL; daughters: Debra Hanna (Ralph) of Spartanburg, SC, Ginger Sanders (Kevin) of Summerville, SC, Krista Weidman (Reid) of Chipley, FL; brother: Elton Grantham of Marianna, FL; sisters: Ernestine Clay of Atlanta, GA, Faye Ogburn of North Carolina; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Christian Haven Full Gospel Church in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan and Rev. Ernie Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Ferguson Cemetery in Wausau, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service at Christian Haven Full Gospel Church: 2612 Finch Circle, Chipley, Florida 32428.

In consideration of public health and safety concerning the Covid-19 pandemic: please remember to maintain social distance; masks are advised.