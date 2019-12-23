Grant obit

Mrs. Vida Arrant Grant, age 92, of Caryville, Florida passed away December 22, 2019 at Crestview Rehabilitation Center in Crestview, Florida. She was born July 15, 1927 in Leonia, Florida to the late William Arrant and Mollie Peterson Arrant.

In addition to her parents, Vida was preceded in death by her husband, James Wilmer Grant, and three brothers, Nathan Arrant, Chester Arrant and Gradon Arrant.

Mrs. Grant is survived by two sons, David Grant and wife Debbie of Chipley, FL and Ronnie Grant of Westville, FL; one daughter, Elain Mathis and husband Wayne of Douglasville, GA; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019, at Otter Creek Church with Rev. Danny Burns officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM Friday at Otter Creek Church.