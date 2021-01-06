Grainger obit

Thomas Laverl “Tommy” Grainger, 91, of Marianna, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Tommy was born July 4, 1929 in Russellville, Alabama to the late Robert and Ida Askew Grainger. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Tommy worked in retail business before he began his insurance career in 1956 with Liberty National Life as an agent in Albertville, Alabama. He then moved to Clanton, Alabama as a Sales Manager. In 1969, Tommy moved to Clarksdale, Mississippi as District Manager until he moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma from 1974-78.

Tommy’s next move was to Marianna, Florida where he worked as District Manager with Liberty National Life Insurance Company until he retired in 1990. He enjoyed his antique car collection. He was a long time member of the Marianna Optimist Club, in addition to being a member of the First Baptist Church for 42 years, the Marianna VFW, DAV and was a past commander in the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Madison Grainger and Ida Askew Grainger; daughter, Joan Grainger Knight; son, Levi Grainger; and great-grandson, Eli Knight.

Tommy is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Rosie B. Grainger; daughter, Patricia Grainger, and son Randall M. Grainger, all of Marianna, FL.

Private family funeral services will be conducted in the chapel at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with entombment to follow James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.