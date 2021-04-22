Graham obit

Mr. Shannon Lakeith Graham, age 49, of Anniston, Alabama, and formerly of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday April 17, 2021 at the Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital in Bolinbrook, Ill.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 10:00A.M. at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna, Florida, with Minister Steven D. Folks officiating and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Fl.

A public viewing will be from 9:00A.M. until time for the services at 11:00A.M.