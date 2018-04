Class Colors: Green and Gold

Class Song: “Wholehearted” by For King and Country

Class Flower: Pink Rose meaning “friendship”

Class Verse: Proverbs 18:24 (KJV) — A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly:

and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.

Valedictorian: Shane Phillip Reed

Salutatorian: Abbye Faith Haddock