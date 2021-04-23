Graceville man arrested on drug charges

A Graceville man is facing felony charges after deputies locate methamphetamine in a cigarette pack.

On April 20th, at approximately 11 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office was in the area of Cope Rd. and Snell Rd. near the county line assisting Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in locating a subject who had fled on foot. WCSO deputies observed a suspicious vehicle with the driver attempting to conceal his face. Deputies initiated an investigative traffic stop.

Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle who stated his license were suspended. He did produce a Florida Identification Card which revealed the driver as, 25-year-old, Nathan Scott Ward of Graceville.

In conversation with Ward, he confessed he “smoked before leaving the house” and “there’s nothing in here.” Ward also freely volunteered for deputies to search the vehicle. While searching deputies located a cigarette pack containing methamphetamine. As deputies arrested Ward he uttered “I forgot about that.”

Ward was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Ward was not the subject in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office case.