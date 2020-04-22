Governor’s press conference presentation

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis provided Floridians with an update on the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

WATCH LIVE: Governor Ron DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Press Conference in Tallahassee Posted by Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Re-Open Florida Task Force to Hold Four Meetings

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Re-Open Florida Task Force will hold four meetings via conference call on Thursday, April 23rd regarding the re-opening of Florida’s economy.

Meeting agendas are provided online at www.flgov.com/COVID-19.

Event Details:

WHAT: Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Industry Working Group Related to Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services

WHO: Members of the Task Force

WHEN: Thursday, April 23rd at 10:00 AM

WHAT: Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Industry Working Group Related to Administrative, Education, Information & Technology, Manufacturing, Utilities and Wholesale

WHO: Members of the Task Force

WHEN: Thursday, April 23rd at 11:00 AM

WHAT: Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Industry Working Group Related to Accommodation, Food, Tourism, Construction, Real Estate, Recreation, Retail and Transportation

WHO: Members of the Task Force

WHEN: Thursday, April 23rd at 12:00 PM

WHAT: Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Executive Committee Meeting

WHO: Governor Ron DeSantis and Members of the Task Force

WHEN: Thursday, April 23rd at 3:00 PM

Audio for all meetings be streamed online at www.thefloridachannel.org.