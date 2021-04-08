Governor Ron DeSantis debunks false, defamatory and partisan attacks by 60 Minutes

Tallahassee, Fla. – Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis addressed various misrepresentations and smears made by 60 Minutes regarding Florida’s COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution efforts.

“CBS and 60 Minutes have a playbook: lie with impunity, smear their political opponents and deceptively edit out the facts that eviscerate their bogus, partisan narratives,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “From the beginning of vaccine distribution, Florida has prioritized our most vulnerable, our seniors and our underserved communities. These efforts have been incredibly successful and effective. However, CBS and 60 Minutes are dedicated to leaving the truth on the cutting room floor.”

“Truth doesn’t wear a political jersey. The Division has focused since day one on vaccinating people as quickly as possible,” said Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz. “We used a multi-pronged approach, and I was glad that we were one of the first to turn on the pharmacy program.”

Smear: The State of Florida Gave Exclusive Rights to Publix to Distribute the COVID-19 Vaccine in Palm Beach County.

Facts:

The state does not have a deal with Publix and did not give Publix exclusive rights to administer the vaccine in Palm Beach County.

In December, Florida launched the Federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Program with partners CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate all seniors living in long-term care facilities. By January 5, 2021, Florida had allocated more than 100,000 first doses to CVS and Walgreens to implement this mission statewide. By implementing this strategy, Florida supported vaccinations in 100% of nursing homes and 99% of assisted living facilities in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Health Department was among the first in the state to receive the vaccine in December as one of the eight initial County Health Departments to receive the vaccine. The County Health Department received 20,000 doses the week of December 21, 2020.

Starting in early January, the state began supporting faith-based vaccination missions in Palm Beach County. The first mission at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist in West Palm Beach was held on January 16th, which occurred prior to Publix pharmacies being available in the county. To date, 11 faith-based missions have been held in Palm Beach County.

Additionally, the state allocated vaccine to 24 locations throughout Palm Beach County to ensure access to as many seniors as possible.

Florida brought the first senior community POD to Palm Beach County on December 30, 2020 – a strategy that has brought vaccines directly to seniors in their community totaling four Senior PODs and 11 churches.

The state has conducted 11 faith-based missions in Palm Beach County.

