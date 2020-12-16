Governor Ron DeSantis announces distribution plan for allocation of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the State of Florida’s initial distribution plan for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Florida is preparing to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospital locations that did not receive doses in the first allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. These hospital locations span 43 counties. Find the full list HERE.

The state is able to distribute this vaccine to a large number of hospitals as the Moderna vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage.

