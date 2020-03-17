Governor issues executive order regarding bars, beaches and restaurants

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 20-68

(Emergency Management – COVID-19)

WHEREAS, Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a severe acute respiratory

illness that can spread among humans through respiratory transmission and presents with

symptoms similar to those of influenza; and

WHEREAS, on March I, 2020, I issued Executive Order number 20-51 directing the

Florida Department of Health to issue a Public Health Emergency ; and

WHEREAS, on March I, 2020, the State Surgeon General and State Health Officer

declared a Public Health Emergency exists in the State of Florida as a result of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on March 9, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-52 declaring a state of

emergency for the entire State of Florida as a result of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, President Donald J. Trump and the Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention (“CDC”) issued the 15 Days to Slow the Spread guidance advising

individuals to adopt far-reaching social distancing measures, such as working from home and

avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people; and

WHEREAS, as Governor, I am responsible for meeting the dangers presented to this state

and its people by this emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the

authority vested in me by Article IV, Section (I )(a) of the Florida Constitution, Chapter 252,

Florida Statutes, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order to take

immediate effect:

Section 1. Bars, Pubs and Nightclubs

A. Pursuant to sections 252.36(5)(g)-(h), Florida Statutes, any licensee authorized to

sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises that derive more than 50% of its gross

revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages shall suspend all sale of alcoholic beverages for

thirty days from the date of this order, effective at 5 p.m. today, March 17, 2020.

B. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation shall utilize its authorities

under Florida law to further implement and enforce the provisions of this Section and shall take

additional measures with respect to bars, pubs and nightclubs as necessary to protect the public

health, safety and welfare.

Section 2. Beaches

Pursuant to section 252.36(5)(k), Florida Statutes, I direct parties accessing public beaches

in the State of Florida to follow the CDC guidance by limiting theirs gatherings to no more than

10 persons, distance themselves from other parties by 6 feet, and support beach closures at the

discretion of local authorities.

Section 3. Restaurants

A. Pursuant to section 252.36(5)(g), Florida Statutes, a restaurant shall immediately

limit its occupancy to 50% of its current building occupancy.

B. Pursuant to section 252.36(5)(g), Florida Statutes, a restaurant shall follow the CDC

guidance by ensuring, at minimum, a 6-foot distance between any group of patrons and limiting

parties to no more than 10 individuals.

C. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation shall ensure all

restaurants implement employee screening and prohibit any employee from entering the restaurant

premises if they meet any of the criteria listed below:

I) Any person infected with COVID-19 who has not had two consecutive

negative test results separated by 24 hours;

2) Any person showing, presenting signs or symptoms of, or disclosing the

presence of a respiratory infection, including cough, fever, shortness of breath or sore throat;

3) Any person who has been in contact with any person(s) known to be

infected with COVID-19, who has not yet tested negative for COVID-19 within the past 14 days ;

4) Any person who traveled through any airport within the past 14 days ; or

5) Any person who traveled on a cruise ship within the past 14 days.

D. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation shall utilize its authorities

under Florida law to further implement and enforce the provisions of this Section and shall take

additional measures with respect to bars, pubs and nightclubs as necessary to protect the public

health, safety and welfare.

For purposes of this section, “restaurant ” shall include any Food Service Establishment,

licensed under Chapter 500, Florida Statutes, and Public Food Service Establishment, licensed

under Chapter 509, Florida Statutes.

Section 4.

This Executive Order shall expire thirty days from this date unless extended.