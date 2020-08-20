Governor issues Executive Order of Suspension

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-207, suspending City of Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Deal Anderson from public office.

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 20-207

(Executive Order of Suspension)

WHEREAS, Margo Deal Anderson is presently serving as Mayor of the City of Lynn Haven, Florida; and

WHEREAS, on August 18, 2020, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida charged Margo Deal Anderson by indictment with multiple counts of Scheme to Defraud/Wire Transfers in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1343 and 1346, one count of Embezzlement of Federal Funds in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 666(a)(1)(A) and 2 and one count of False Statements in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001(a)(2); and

WHEREAS, violations of the sections enumerated above constitute felonies under the laws of the United States; and

WHEREAS, Article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution provides that the Governor may suspend from office any elected municipal officer who is indicted for a crime; and

WHEREAS, section 112.51(2), Florida Statutes, provides that the Governor may suspend from office any elected municipal officer who is indicted for the commission of a federal; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the residents of the City of Lynn Haven, and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Margo Deal Anderson be immediately suspended from the public office which she now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this executive order;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, Governor of Florida, pursuant to Article IV, section 7 of the Florida Constitution and section 112.51, Florida Statutes, find as follows:

Margo Deal Anderson is, and at all times material was, the Mayor of the City of Lynn Haven, Florida. The office of Mayor-City Commissioner for the City of Lynn Haven, Florida, is within the purview of the suspension powers of the Governor, pursuant to Article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution and section 112.51, Florida Statutes. The attached indictment, which is incorporated as if fully set forth in this Executive Order, alleges that Margo Deal Anderson committed felonies under the laws of the United States.

BEING FULLY ADVISED in the premises, and in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the State of Florida, this Executive Order is issued, effective today:

Section 1. Margo Deal Anderson is suspended from the public office, which she now holds, to wit: Mayor of the City of Lynn Haven.