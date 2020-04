Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-95, directing the Department of Revenue to issue an emergency order suspending taxation imposed under Chapter 201, Florida Statutes, for notes and other written obligations made pursuant to Title I of the CARES Act.

In short, the Governor’s order allows employers receiving money from the federal CARES Act to use the full dollar amount to pay their rent and help their employees.

Executive Order Number 20-95