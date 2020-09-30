Governor issues executive order

Local Government Public Meetings

Today, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-246.

The State of Florida recently entered Phase 3 of the Governor’s plan for Florida’s recovery from COVID-19. Executive Order 20-246 assists the transition to Phase 3 by providing local government bodies with an additional one-month period to conduct their meetings virtually. Local government bodies should prepare to meet in person as required by Florida law beginning November 1, 2020.

A copy of Executive Order 20-246 can be found HERE.