Governor issues executive order

Local Government Public Meetings
Today, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-246.
The State of Florida recently entered Phase 3 of the Governor’s plan for Florida’s recovery from COVID-19. Executive Order 20-246 assists the transition to Phase 3 by providing local government bodies with an additional one-month period to conduct their meetings virtually. Local government bodies should prepare to meet in person as required by Florida law beginning November 1, 2020.
A copy of Executive Order 20-246 can be found HERE.
Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief
Today, Governor DeSantis permitted Executive Order 20-211 to expire.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently enacted a nationwide residential evictions Order that provides federal eviction relief to persons who submit a valid Declaration to their landlord regarding their inability to pay rent. Executive Order 20-211 had provided a limited, one-month extension of state eviction relief to persons affected by the COVID-19 emergency. Executive Order 20-211 pertaining to the State’s mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief was permitted to expire to avoid any confusion over whether the CDC’s evictions Order should apply in a particular circumstance. The CDC’s evictions Order expires on December 31, 2020, unless extended.
A copy of the CDC’s evictions Order is available HERE.
A copy of the CDC’s evictions Declaration is available HERE.