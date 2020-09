Governor issues executive order

Local Government Public Meetings

Today, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-246.

The State of Florida recently entered Phase 3 of the Governor’s plan for Florida’s recovery from COVID-19. Executive Order 20-246 assists the transition to Phase 3 by providing local government bodies with an additional one-month period to conduct their meetings virtually. Local government bodies should prepare to meet in person as required by Florida law beginning November 1, 2020.

Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief

Today, Governor DeSantis permitted Executive Order 20-211 to expire.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently enacted a nationwide residential evictions Order that provides federal eviction relief to persons who submit a valid Declaration to their landlord regarding their inability to pay rent. Executive Order 20-211 had provided a limited, one-month extension of state eviction relief to persons affected by the COVID-19 emergency. Executive Order 20-211 pertaining to the State’s mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief was permitted to expire to avoid any confusion over whether the CDC’s evictions Order should apply in a particular circumstance. The CDC’s evictions Order expires on December 31, 2020, unless extended.

A copy of the CDC’s evictions Order is available HERE