Governor holds roundtable regarding long-term care facilities

Fort Myers, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was in Fort Myers to announce that he has directed the Division of Emergency Management to update Florida’s emergency order on long-term care facility visitation.
The updated order has four main provisions:
  • Removes the current prohibition on children visitation.
  • Eases restrictions on outdoor visitation.
  • Clarifies that there are no social distancing requirements for compassionate caregivers.
  • Eliminates the 5-person maximum number of general visitors.

