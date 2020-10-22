Governor holds roundtable regarding long-term care facilities

Fort Myers, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was in Fort Myers to announce that he has directed the Division of Emergency Management to update Florida’s emergency order on long-term care facility visitation.
The updated order has four main provisions:
- Removes the current prohibition on children visitation.
- Eases restrictions on outdoor visitation.
- Clarifies that there are no social distancing requirements for compassionate caregivers.
- Eliminates the 5-person maximum number of general visitors.