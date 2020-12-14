Governor holds press conference to announce arrival of vaccine

Tampa, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Tampa General Hospital to announce the arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. The Governor was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and Tampa General Hospital (TGH) President and CEO John Couris.

Following the press conference, the vaccine was administered to Vanessa Arroyo, a frontline nurse in TGH’s Teneja Family Global Emerging Diseases Institute, the hospital’s COVID unit.

Watch the press conference and administration of the vaccine by clicking HERE.