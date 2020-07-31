Governor announces “One Goal One Florida” initiative to unite Floridians against COVID-19

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced One Goal One Florida, an initiative to unite Floridians and urge them to work together in the fight against COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has been a significant challenge for all Floridians but I’m 100% confident we can, and will, overcome this challenge,” said Governor DeSantis. “To that end, I’m asking all Floridians to join me in this important effort –One Goal One Florida.”

Watch the Governor's announcement

Governor DeSantis is asking all Floridians to follow these simple, yet effective guidelines: