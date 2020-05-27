Governor announces Florida’s participation in USDA’s Pandemic EBT Program

P-EBT provides additional assistance to families with children participating in the free and reduced-price school meal program

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced federal approval for the implementation of Florida’s Pandemic EBT Program (P-EBT). The Department of Children and Families (DCF), in partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), developed a P-EBT program to automatically issue benefits during the month of June to more than 2.1 million children who have temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals during COVID-19-related school closures.

“I applaud President Trump and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for allowing states to identify gaps in services and develop new and needed programs that will help parents be reassured that their children will continue to receive healthy lunches although the school year is completed,” said Governor DeSantis. “Throughout the public health emergency, Florida has taken a proactive approach to supporting families and ensuring they have access to critical resources and services.”

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows for states to issue P-EBT as a supplemental benefit for households with children who temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals due to pandemic-related school closures. Families eligible to receive free or reduced-priced school meals will automatically receive this benefit during the month of June, no further action is needed from recipients at this time.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we continue to work closely with our state and federal partners to help Florida families overcome situations brought on by this pandemic,” said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell. “This program offers automatic relief to families while ensuring children are not hungry during this crisis and allowing parents to focus on their family’s economic recovery.

For more information and Frequently Asked Questions about the P-EBT benefit program, please visit https://www.myflfamilies.com/covid19/access.shtml.