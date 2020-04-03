Gov. DeSantis makes five judicial appointments

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointments of Judge Michael Davis to the Seventeenth Circuit Court, Gilbert Feltel and Judge Anthony Salem to the Fourth Circuit Court, Judge Anthony Miller to the Second Circuit Court, and Judge Zachary James to the Eleventh Circuit Court.

Judge Michael Davis

Davis, of Hollywood, currently serves as a Judge of the Broward County Court. He previously served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General in the Office of the Attorney General. He received his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Stoneybrook and his law degree from Hofstra University School of Law. Davis fills the vacancy created by the confirmation of Judge Raag Singhal to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Gilbert Feltel

Feltel, of Jacksonville, has been the Chief Legal Officer for Jacksonville Port Authority since 2017. He previously served as a Partner at Tanner Bishop P.A. He began his legal career as an Assistant State Attorney. He received his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from the University of Florida. Feltel fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Greg McCaulie.

Judge Anthony Salem

Salem, of Jacksonville, currently serves as a Judge of the Duval County Court. He previously served as an Assistant General Counsel for the City of Jacksonville. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law. Salem fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda McCallum.

Judge Anthony Miller

Miller, of Tallahassee, currently serves as a Judge of Leon County Court. He previously served as the General Counsel for the Agency for State Technology. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and his law degree from Florida State University College of Law. Miller fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Martin Fitzpatrick.

Judge Zachary James

James, of Miami, currently serves as a Judge of Miami-Dade County Court. He previously served as a partner at Meland, Russin and Budwick, P.A. He previously served as an Assistant State Attorney. He received his bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas and his law degree from University of Miami School of Law. James fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jacqueline Scola.