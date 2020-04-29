Gov. DeSantis holds press briefing on moving to Phase I

Stressing the need for a slow, methodical, fact-based and data driven approach Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outlined plans today to move forward to Phase I in the State’s recovery efforts. He discussed increased testing and the need to continue social distancing.

Schools will continue with distance learning, and visitors will not yet be allowed in longterm care facilities.

Large venues such as movie theaters and bars, and personal services such as nail and beauty salons, barber shops and gyms will remain closed at this time.

Restaurants will be able to operate with outdoor seating and 25% capacity inside as long as they observe the recommended social distancing. The same guidelines will apply for retail businesses.

Groups are still limited to 10 or fewer, and the use of face masks is encouraged, especially in cases where social distancing may not be an option.