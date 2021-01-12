Gov. announces Florida’s participation in Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the State of Florida has submitted confirmation to the United States Department of the Treasury that it will take part in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program established under the federal COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law on December 27th, 2020.

The program will provide $1.4 billion in emergency rental assistance to Floridians, of which it is anticipated that more than $850 million will be administered by the State of Florida.