Goolsby obit

Theodore Richard Goolsby Jr., age 53, of Marianna, FL passed from this life on May 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born on November 10, 1966 in Boynton Beach, FL to the late Theodore Goolsby Sr. and Regina (Hanifin) Goolsby.

Theodore worked for UniMac and also worked in the roofing industry.

He is survived by his children, Ada Leigh Schmucker, Theodore Goolsby III, five sisters, June Cummings, Veronica Gordon, Caroline Driscoll, Beth Kish, Katherine Schmidt, one grandson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.