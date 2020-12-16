Goodson obit

Wilma C. Goodson, 84, of Marianna died late Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard.

Mrs. Goodson was born on October 20, 1936 in Jackson County. She worked as a Personnel Specialist at Arthur G. Dozier School for boys for 45 years.

Wilma was a great lady of faith and a devoted wife to her husband, McCoy Goodson for 60 years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking, tending to her flowers, and serving others.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, McCoy Goodson and her parents, R.T. and Jessie Conrad.

She is survived by her children, Steve Goodson of Tallahassee, FL, Stacy Goodson and wife, Dee Dee of Marianna, Steffani G. Barber and husband, Duane of Marianna; four grandchildren, Sydnee Goodson, Blake Barber, Bowen Barber and Brooks Barber all of Marianna; three sisters, Annell Williams of Marianna, Effie Baxter of Atlanta, GA and Lavell Miller of Tampa, FL, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Marianna with Pastor Roland Rabon officiating. Internment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Trinity Baptist Church.