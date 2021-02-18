Frances Goff, age 62 of Clarksville, Florida passed from this life on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Frances was born on May 30, 1958 in Chipley, Florida to Eddie Wilson and Ruth Scott Wilson. She was a graduate of Chipley High School and dedicated her life to being a stay-at-home wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Eddie and Ruth Wilson; husband: Elmer Goff; brothers: Rufus Wilson, Hershel Shores; sisters: Carolyn Scott, MaryNell Maher.

She is survived by her significant other: Johnny Summerlin of Clarksville, FL; daughters: Tonya Kent (Mario Valdez) of Blountstown, FL, Kimberly Kent of Blountstown, FL; brothers: Jimmy Wilson (Martha) of Chipley, FL, Theron Wilson (Hilda) of Chipley, Florida; grandchildren: Peyton Gonzalez, Alex Valdez, Isabella Valdez, Olivia Flores, Isela Flores, Paola Flores, Rodrigo Flores.

Memorialization will be by cremation, with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.