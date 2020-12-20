Godfrey obit

Mr. Kenneth J. Godfrey, age 69, of Caryville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020 while in the serenity and comfort of Covenant Hospice in Tallahassee, Florida.

Brother Ken was born on August 30, 1951 in Mullins, South Carolina to Samuel Sr., and Vivian Williamson Godfrey. He was a member of Spirit-Filled Church of God in Christ of Caryville, Florida under Elder Tony Howard. Brother Ken was a faithful member and served in many church ministries including the male choir and culinary.

He is survived by his mother, Vivian Godfrey; brother, Samuel Godfrey, Jr. of Mt. Clemens, Michigan; caregiver Cheryl Peterson of Caryville, Florida; his Spirit-Filled COGIC family; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will begin at 1 PM, Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Spirit-Filled COGIC Cemetery, St. Mary Road and Phillips Street in Caryville, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.