Mr. Mark Steven Glenn, age 63, of Vernon, Florida, passed away September 17, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Vernon.

He was born February 10, 1957 in Liverpool, England, to the late James Glenn and Francis Hammond Glenn.

Mr. Glenn is survived by one daughter, Kalenia Glenn of Vernon, FL; three grandchildren, Amber Mae Glenn, Michael Nichols and Jaden Nichols; one brother, Ray; one sister, Lauren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.