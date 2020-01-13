Glenn Miller Orchestra in Chipley

The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will be making a concert stop in Chipley in February. Through special arrangement by Dr. James Clemmons and the Chipley High Band Boosters, this famous band will present a special concert on Wednesday, February 5, 7:00pm, at the CHS Auditorium at 1545 Brickyard Road in Chipley, FL.

All seats will be $15 general admission and can be purchased at the door one hour before the show. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at the CHS Office between 8am-3pm, Monday through Friday, starting January 6. Credit Card purchase is available, email your request for an invoice to chipleyband@gmail.com.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Chipley Band Boosters, whose mission is to support the band program at CHS.