Glass obit

Rev. Charles ‘Chuck’ Daniel Glass, age 40, of Bonifay, Florida, went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020 at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. He was born August 5, 1980 in Milton, Florida.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 17 years, Miranda Glass of Bonifay, four children, Zion Glass and fiancée Anna Bates, Cheyenne Glass, Selah Glass, and Kiera Glass, all of Bonifay, parents, Danny and Barbara Glass of Milton, one sister, Shellie Glass of Milton, one brother, Buddy Glass and wife Kylie of Milton, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Ed and Maxine Bell of Bonifay, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Northside Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM Saturday at Northside Assembly of God Church. Masks are optional for visitation and service. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Missions at Northside Assembly of God Church, 1009 North Rangeline Street, Bonifay, FL 32425 or www.northsidebonifay.com.

Service will be live streamed on the Northside Assembly of God Bonifay, FL Facebook page.

Additional parking for funeral will be at Old Bonifay Elementary School with shuttle service provided to church.