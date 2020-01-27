Glasgow obit

Nora W. (Jay) Glasgow, age 85, of Wausau, Florida went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020.

Jay was born on May 27, 1934 in Wausau, Florida to Perry and Mettie Wilcox. She was married to John H. Glasgow, Sr. for forty-seven years. Her career endeavors included working as a convention coordinator in Pensacola, Florida, an events coordinator in Atlanta, Georgia, and then pursuing her passion for baking designer cakes prior to returning to Chipley where she retired from AT&T. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society and the Wausau Garden Club.

She is survived by her children: John H. Glasgow, Jr. (Dorothy), Daniel R. Glasgow (Dianne), Linda R. Glasgow and Richard L. Glasgow (Gretchen). Grandchildren: Cindy, Tonya, Heather, Kirsten, John H. III, and Danielle. Three Great Grandchildren: Olivia, Avery, and Levi. Siblings: Wiline Odom (Dempsey) and Roland Tiller (Marvell); Niece, Dana Laroue; Cousin, Rebecca Merraro and special friends: Nancy Hunt, Dodie Smith, and Doris Owens. She is preceded in death by her parents Perry Wilcox and Mettie Tiller and her late husband John H. Glasgow, Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at New Life Fellowship Church, 695 5th Street, in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Danny Burns officiating. The family will receive friends one-hour prior, at the church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.

Flowers are accepted or donations in her honor may be made to a charity of your choice, or the church building fund.