Girls district basketball

In the first game Thursday of the Class 1A Girls Basketball District Tournament in Chipley, Sneads defeated Vernon 50-38.

Scoring for Sneads were: T. Daniel 3, L. Glover 2, A. Baker 19, J. Jones 8, A. Wood 2, E. McMillon 5, T. Lamphere 1, E. Lefranc 10.

Scoring for Vernon were: S. Gill 11, Kea Coleman 1, Kel Coleman 7, J. Finlea 4, J. Johnson 14.

In the second game of the evening, Chipley defeated Cottondale 61-27.

Scoring for Chipley were: Brown 24, Thurman 11, Cooper 9, Watson 8, Waters 4, Ashcraft 3, Hargrove 2.

Scoring for Cottondale were: N. Wynn 11, A. Sullance 7, D. Brown 4, M. McCalister 3, K. Edwards 2.

In the finals Saturday, February 8, at 7 p.m. Chipley’s Lady Tigers will play Sneads’ Lady Pirates for the district title.