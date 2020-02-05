Girls district basketball tournament

Chipley High School is hosting the Class 1A Girls Basketball District Tournament this week.

In Tuesday night’s game Cottondale defeated Malone 40-22.

Scoring for Cottondale were J. Scott 4, N. Wynn 13, M. McCalister 10, D. Brown 1, K. Sheffield 2, H. Tenseria 10.

Scoring for Malone were I. Smith 5, E. Thomas 15, N. Sherman 2.

In Thursday’s semi-finals, Vernon will play Sneads at 5:30 p.m., and Chipley will play Cottondale at 7 p.m. Thursday night’s winners will play in the finals on Saturday, February 8, at 7 p.m.