Gipson obit

Mrs. Sherrilee Joleen Gipson, age 52, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 3, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 15, 1967 in Boynton Beach, Florida to the late Dale Leon Abernathy and Elsie Lyle Smith Abernathy.

In addition to her parents, Sherrilee was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Abernathy and Mike Abernathy.

Mrs. Gipson is survived by her husband of 33 years, Don Gipson of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Stephanie Gipson of Bonifay, FL; one son, Joshua Gipson and Feleisha of Chipley, FL; two grandchildren, Lauryn Polly and Elias Gipson; one brother, Dane Abernathy; one sister, Sharolyn Abernathy; several nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.