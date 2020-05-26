Gilmore obit

Doris Marie Foxworth Gilmore, 79, of Marianna, Florida passed away on May 24, 2020 after a 10 year struggle with Dementia.

She was born April 28, 1941 in Geneva, Alabama and graduated from Geneva High School in the spring of 1960. Doris and her husband, Earl Gilmore would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in November. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida, where she was involved in numerous groups including; Women’s Mission Emphasis, a weekly Bible study group, which she thoroughly enjoyed, and longtime Adult Choir Member. She also taught where needed including Summer Vacation Bible School classes. After caring at home for her beloved special needs daughter, Julie, she entered the educational workforce as an Aide and assistant in 1979. She began at Golson Elementary School, then moved to the Exceptional Disabilities and Remedial Studies program at Marianna High School. She was given great support and encouragement to expand her knowledge, skills, and interests, especially under the ESE teachers Betty Roberts Turner, and Joyce Specht in that department. She also was influenced by her principal administrators: Lowell Centers, Randy Free, and Steve Benton. She was a longtime Garden Club and circle member in Marianna, an exceptional and Knowledgeable Floral Gardener, and started many plantings with only cuttings from friends and relatives. An Avid birdwatcher she had an affection for hummingbirds, wrens, and bluebirds in particular. Doris much enjoyed and found dock fishing relaxing. She was known for her talents in the kitchen especially homemade Chicken and Dumplings and would never attend any function empty handed. She also took art classes with an emphasis on pastels from local artist and legend Elizabeth Staley. After getting a desktop computer she developed a talent for writing poetry and would often surprise someone being honored with a presentation dedicated to them. She often accompanied her daughter, Julie, to participate in the summer beach programs for children with disabilities as a cabin chaperone at Dogwood Lakes and Cape San Blas. She also served in positions with the local JCARC chapter and the State of Florida Advocacy Committee. One of her greatest joys was being one of “Annies Girls”, a small group of women having lunches, events and day trips with their second mom, friend and life of the party – Ms Annie Townsend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ruby Pearl Foxworth; sister, Eloise Foxworth Hughes; brothers, Walter T. Foxworth Jr, Franklin D. Foxworth, and Ander Wilson Foxworth.

She is survived by her husband, Earl E Gilmore of Marianna; her son, Phillip Gilmore; daughter, Julie Gilmore of Marianna; sisters, Dorothy Barton (Ed) and Ruby Nell Cronkite, all of Geneva, Alabama; in addition to many in laws, nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

A private graveside service will be in Poplar Head Community Church Cemetery in Westville, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church of Marianna, FL building fund as they plan and grow for the future.