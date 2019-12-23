Gillman obit

Mr. Carl Gillman, age 57, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away December 21, 2019. He was born April 27, 1962 in Bonifay, Florida.

Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Russ Doggett, his father, Ralph Gillman and his maternal grandmother, Ruby Russ.

Carl is survived by two sons, Kyle Gillman and wife Misti of Jay, FL and Cody Gillman of Panama City, FL; two grandchildren, Kamden Gillman and Maxden Gillman; three sisters, Gwen Smith and husband, Val, Jane Lovette and husband Jason and Sonja Crowel; one brother, Jody McGinnis and wife Leslie; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 6:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to a charity or organization of your choice.