Gillis obit

Mr. Donald ‘Donny’ Ray Gillis, age 67, of Westville, Florida passed away July 5, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

He was born September 29, 1952 in Westville, Florida to the late Make Gillis and Eula Forehand Gillis.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gillis was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Cooper and two brothers, Ernie Gillis and Lester Gillis.

Mr. Gillis is survived by two daughters, Brandi Hodge and husband Josh of Bonifay, FL and Tammy Gillis of Brandon, FL; three grandchildren, Kaden Hodge, Addison Hodge and Brayden Hodge all of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Jimmy Gillis of Westville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday at Peel Funeral Home.