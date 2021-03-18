Gilley obit

Mr. Charles Dalton Gilley, age 76, of Ebro, Florida passed away March 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born May 12, 1944 in Panama City, Florida to the late James Dalton Gilley and Ida Meda Stanley Gilley.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Gilley, one granddaughter, Gabrielle Hornsby, and three brothers, James Gilley, Fred Gilley, and Paul Gilley.

Mr. Gilley is survived by his wife, Edell Gilley of Ebro, FL, one son, Michael Gilley and wife Lorie of Freeport, FL; one daughter, Karen Hornsby and husband Todd of Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren, Payton Gilley and Micah Gilley both of Freeport, FL; one brother, Larry Gilley and wife JoAnn of Vernon, FL; one sister, Evon Worthington and husband Dennis of Vernon, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM Saturday, March 20, 2021, at The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church, 6688 Hwy 79, Ebro, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021, at The Majestic Oaks, 3351 Mallory Road, Vernon, Florida with Rev. Donald DuBose and Todd Hornsby officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebro Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.