Gill commits to Warner University

Graduating seniors are facing several unforeseen challenges due the COVID-19 pandemic. As their senior year will be marked by memories of the coronavirus, Vernon High School senior Shyanne Gill found a bright spot in these times of uncertainty.

Gill has committed to play basketball at the next level at Warner University. Officially signing her letter of intent to play at the Orlando University, Gill is excited to further her education and continue playing ball.

In keeping with CDC guidelines, Gill who was joined by her coach, Ashley Jackson and her mother Christy Scott, signed on the gym floor where she made four years of memories.