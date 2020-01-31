Gibson obit

Zonnie Jane Gibson, age 77, passed from this life Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in Wausau, Florida on September 23, 1942 to George Washington and Neta (Croft) Rogers.

Zonnie worked as a Dietary Supervisor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one son; Allen Rogers, two brothers; George and Jim Rogers and one sister; Bertha Arts.

Mrs. Gibson was survived by her two daughters; Theresa Hinnergandt and husband Darin and Shanie Gibson, one brother, Neel Rogers and wife Linda, 5 grandchildren; Amanda Hinnerganbt, Brandon Hinnerganbt, Donovan Hinnerganbt, Bobby Joe Rogers and Darin Rogers and one very special niece; Bertha Arts.

Funeral service will be held 1:00P.M., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. James Barwick officiating. Interment will follow in the Barfield Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net