Georgia man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – A Silver Creek, Georgia man is charged with trafficking methamphetamine after being arrested by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, March 18.

Investigators observed 32-year-old Mark Kristopher Pegg standing near a parked vehicle on a path just off Creek Road, an area which has been a problem site for illegal dumping. As they approached Pegg, he moved quickly to the front of the truck, where he was observed concealing something in the vehicle’s front grill.

Investigators examined the grill, where they located a baggie containing more than 14 grams of methamphetamine. A small bag of marijuana was also recovered from underneath the truck, and a large amount of U.S. currency was located inside the vehicle.

Pegg was arrested and is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.