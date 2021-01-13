Geneva man charged with meth possession

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Geneva, Alabama man Tuesday, January 12.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop in the area of Highway 79 and Highway 160 and made contact with 28-year-old Dustin C. Mills, who dispatch advised did not possess a valid driver’s license.

During the course of the stop, K-9 Highway performed a free-air sniff and alerted on the driver’s side of the vehicle to the presence of narcotics. Deputies searched the vehicle, where they located a smoking pipe which contained methamphetamine.

Mills was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended.