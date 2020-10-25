Geiger obit

Mrs. Annette Ann Williams Geiger, age 52, of Vernon, Florida gained her angel wings at 6:10 on October 22, 2020.

She was born in Warwick, New York on July 31, 1968.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria Lee Williams, her father, David Arnold Williams, Sr. and two brothers, David Arnold Williams, Jr. and William Lee Williams, Sr.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, Alexander F. Geiger of Vernon, FL; adopted dad, Howard Halstead, Sr. of Vernon, FL; adopted sister, Carla Buhholz of Bonifay, FL; uncle, Roger Williams, Sr. of Bonifay, FL; six beautiful daughters, Crystal Wyatt and Joshua of Samson, AL, Katie Givens and Jason of Chipley, FL, Karen Bryant and Tim of Vernon, FL, Cassy Tew and Mark of Slocomb, AL, Maria Geiger and Joseph of Vernon, FL, and Maranda Harley and Joseph of Slocomb, AL; five beautiful grandchildren, Hunter Williams, Natalia Wyatt, Alexia Givens, Tyler Harley, and Raeleigh Harley; mother-in-law, Mary Geiger; brother-in-law, Roy C. Geiger, III; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Wilson, Dawn Daniels, and Sandra Williams; cousins, Penny Williams, Roger Williams Jr., Cindy Williams, John Williams, Brittney Williams, Mycal Williams, William Williams, Victoria Williams, Lee-Anna Williams, David Williams, and Tyfany Williams all of Bonifay, FL; extended family and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.