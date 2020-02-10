John Wayne Gay Sr., age 66 of Chipley, passed from this life on February 9, 2020 at his residence.

John was born on December 20, 1953 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd E. Gay and Ida Mae McKinney. A lifelong resident of the panhandle, John worked 10 years as a crane operator for Port of Panama City, where he retired.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Floyd and Ida Gay; brothers: Floyd Gay Jr., Tommy Gay; sisters: Lois Lamb, Frankie Molinaro.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years: Barbara Gay of Chipley, FL; son: John Wayne Gay Jr. and wife Sandi of Youngstown, FL; daughter: Amy Selden and husband Phillip of Chipley, FL; brothers: George Gay of Bruce, FL, Stevie Gay of Bruce, FL; sisters: Helen Nowlin of Westville, FL, Linda Barfield of Panama City, FL, Patricia “Pat” Aufenthie of Bruce, FL, Marie Pettis of Chipley, FL, Joann Hare of Bruce, FL, Betty Pruett of Bruce, FL, Barbara Ann Goodman of Ebro, FL, Ramona Phillips of Bruce, FL; grandchildren: Chase Graves (Kirstie), Austin Selden, Shelby Parks (Hunter), Garrett Selden; 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at Obert Funeral Home, 1556 Brickyard Road Chipley, Florida 32428.