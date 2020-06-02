Gaumer obit

Nannette H. Gaumer, age 66, passed from this life May 31, 2020 at her home with family.

She was born in Washington D.C. on June 26, 1953 to Leroy Noble and Lorna (Shock) Matthews. Nannette is Methodist by faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Lawrence Matthews.

Nannette is survived by her husband, Ray Gaumer, her son, Sheldon Chase and wife Sandra, her daughters, Cheryl Taylor and husband Jonathon and Kelly Chase, two step-sons, Mark Gaumer and John Gaumer, three step-daughters, Melissa Gaumer Sherman and husband Ryan, Rebecca Gaumer Cotto and husband Carlos, and Alison Gaumer Ottovegio and husband Tony, one sister-in-law, Beverly Matthews and children Raymond and Billy, 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral service will be 10:00A.M., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Wachob Forrest Lawn Chapel.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00P.M., June 4, 2020 at the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to: Partners for Pets Adoption Center 4011 Maintenance Dr, Marianna, FL 32448 or Alaqua Animal Refuge Inc. 914 Whitfield Road, Freeport, Florida 32439.