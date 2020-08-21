Gasper obit

James Edwin Gasper, age 93, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on August 18, 2020 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

He was born on May 24, 1927 to the late Walter Gasper and Opera (Curtis) Gasper in Stilesville, IN.

James moved to Chipley in 1932. He served in the United States Air Force and worked for the Department of Transportation until retirement.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 ½ years Nellie Quattlebaum Gasper, two brothers, William Andrew Gasper and Maurice Curtis Gasper.

Survivors include, two sons, David Gasper and wife Kathy of Crestview, FL, Michael Gasper of Panama City, FL, two daughters, Karen Morris and husband David of Chipley, FL, Ellen Newell and husband Ronnie of Alabama, six grandchildren, Jessica McFall and husband Dan, Jason Morris, Ronnie Newell Jr., Michael John Gasper, Adam Capps, Daniel Capps, nine great grandchildren and one sister in law, Muriel Fay Gasper of Picayune, MS.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery with Reverend Edward Prescott officiating.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.