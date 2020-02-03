Gas price update

Florida gas prices have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 9.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.11/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.08/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.11/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.08/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.23/g while the most expensive is $104.90/g, a difference of $103.67/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.45/g today. The national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back ten years:

February 3, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

February 3, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

February 3, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 3, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)

February 3, 2015: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

February 3, 2014: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

February 3, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

February 3, 2012: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

February 3, 2011: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

February 3, 2010: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

“For the third straight week, motorists have been greeted by falling gasoline prices in virtually every corner in every city and state in the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to sag on worries over the spread of the coronavirus, blowing the door wide open for a continued slump at the pump. Nearly 5,000 stations are currently selling gasoline under $2 per gallon, a critical psychological level, while some 17 states have at least one gas station under the mark. For most, there’s no signs of the slump slowing, especially with fears of the spread of the Chinese-originating virus continuing to grow. Motorists need not be in a rush to fill up again, and with prices plummeting, I would urge them to be mindful that some stations are passing the drops on much faster and to shop around.”