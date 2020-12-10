Garves obit

Betty Jo Garves, 87, of Marianna, Florida died Monday, December 7, 2020 at her residence.

She lived most of her life in Pensacola, FL and worked in food service for the Escambia County School Board for more than 20 years. She loved sewing, crocheting and gardening. Betty attended church at Caverns Road Church of Christ in Marianna.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Garves; brothers, Joseph Holland, Little Buddy Holland and Johnny Holland; sisters, Irene Love, Edith Holland, Lillie Shiver and Dolly Hinson; grandson, John Stanley Jarmon; and nephew, Paul King.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Barbara Hinson (Garland) of Marianna and Linda Jarmon of Sneads; one brother, David Holland (Zoia) of Pensacola; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 AM, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with John Pointevient officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery in the Parramore Community, Sneads, Florida. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.