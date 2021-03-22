Garrett obit

Ms. Thelma Roberta Garrett, age 91, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 20, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born September 4, 1929 in Noma, Florida to the late Archie Pate and Lela Davis Pate.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Garrett, Sr., one son, Emory Rex Elliott, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Curtis and Sara Nell Pate and Leonard and Lois Pate.

Thelma enjoyed clogging for twenty plus years with the Country Folks Cloggers and spent many hours volunteering with the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Doctors Memorial Hospital. She loved to travel and has visited all 50 States in the US. In her down time, you would find Thelma reading.

Ms. Garrett is survived by one daughter, Dianne Hardy and husband Joe of Bonifay, FL; one son, James L. Garrett, Jr. and fiancée, Cindy of Perdido Key, FL; nine grandchildren, April Hatcher and husband Clay, Joe Hardy, Jr. and wife Ashley, Amanda Eldridge and husband Brandon, Madeline Garrett and husband Greg Alford, Claudia Garrett, Averie Garrett, Pate Garrett, Alex Elliott, and Kyle Elliott; ten great-grandchildren, Caleb Hatcher, Canaan Hatcher, Carys Hatcher, Collyns Hatcher, Daiden Hardy, Adysen Hardy, Izayah Eldridge, Izabella Eldridge, Hadley Garrett, and Layla Elliott; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:30 PM Monday, March 22, 2021, at New Smyrna Assembly of God Church with Rev. Clay Hatcher and Rev. John Richbourg officiating. Interment will follow in the New Smyrna Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:30 to 3:30 PM at New Smyrna Assembly of God Church, 1849 Adolph Whitaker Road, Bonifay, Florida.